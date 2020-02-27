Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.98 Million Stake in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.42. 18,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,328. FibroGen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $258,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,608.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,971. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

