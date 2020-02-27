Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 93,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.92% of Revance Therapeutics worth $6,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

RVNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Revance Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,756. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.