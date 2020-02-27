Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Insurance were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 19,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463,553 shares in the company, valued at $41,872,251.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $41,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,466,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,844,236.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $39.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

Several analysts recently commented on UVE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

