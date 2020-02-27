Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,914 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,105,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXTR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 12,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,062. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $675.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. BidaskClub cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

