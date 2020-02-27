Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.72% of Oasis Petroleum worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OAS. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.59.

NYSE:OAS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.35. 2,734,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,824,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $596.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

