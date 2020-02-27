Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Guess? worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Guess? during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 30.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. 9,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.44. Guess?, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.34 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Guess? had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $615.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

