Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 439 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of Orthofix Medical worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 413,609 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1,801.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 66.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OFIX. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sidoti dropped their price target on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Orthofix Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

OFIX stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.44. The company had a trading volume of 560 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $699.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $61.86.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

