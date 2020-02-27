Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.70

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
PGIT traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.40 ($1.77). 24,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93.
About Premier Global Infrastructure Trust
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Global Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.