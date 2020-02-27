Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.70

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:PGIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Premier Global Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

PGIT traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 134.40 ($1.77). 24,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. Premier Global Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 147 ($1.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.93.

About Premier Global Infrastructure Trust

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

