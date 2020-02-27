PolyOne Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PolyOne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

POL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

Shares of POL stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $25.02. 29,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86. PolyOne has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $37.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,390.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PolyOne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

