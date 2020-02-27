Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.70%. Planet Fitness updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.84-1.84 EPS.

Shares of PLNT traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.04. 1,999,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,016. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $56.14 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

