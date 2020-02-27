Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Buys $1,118,780.78 in Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE PAGP opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.
