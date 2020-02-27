Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Buys $1,118,780.78 in Stock

Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PAGP opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 445,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 251,290 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 296,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

