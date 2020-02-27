Piper Sandler Comments on Planet Fitness Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $191.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 39.70% and a net margin of 17.09%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

PLNT traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,016. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $56.14 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

