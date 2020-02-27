Piper Sandler Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insulet from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra decreased their target price on Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.08. The stock had a trading volume of 37,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,009.61 and a beta of 0.77. Insulet has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.63 and its 200-day moving average is $171.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Insulet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total transaction of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

