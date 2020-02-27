Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.
Shares of PRN stock traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching A$1.30 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,628 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $892.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.35.
About Perenti Global
