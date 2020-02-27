Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.04

Perenti Global Limited (ASX:PRN) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of PRN stock traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching A$1.30 ($0.92). The stock had a trading volume of 5,414,628 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $892.30 million and a PE ratio of 4.35.

About Perenti Global

Perenti Global Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and Investment segments. The Surface Mining segment offers exploration drilling, production drilling, blasting, and geotechnical services, as well as end-to-end contract surface mining, including mine planning and exploration, development, production, and reclamation.

