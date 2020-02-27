Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 8.85%. Penumbra updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $173.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,932. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.08, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms recently commented on PEN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,841 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

