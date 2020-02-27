Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Price Down 5.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $24.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56, approximately 2,092,865 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,249,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, October 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 960,626 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.