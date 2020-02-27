Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Major Shareholder Acquires $15,938.00 in Stock

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) major shareholder John D. Baker II purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $15,938.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:PATI opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of -0.09. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $21.26.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATI. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Patriot Transportation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 103,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Patriot Transportation by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Patriot Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

