Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Par Pacific worth $7,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 701.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Par Pacific by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1,400.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:PARR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,924. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARR. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

