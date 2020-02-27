Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,924. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 97.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

