Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Dougherty & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Mizuho lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $247.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.88.

NYSE PANW traded up $3.95 on Tuesday, reaching $193.53. The company had a trading volume of 110,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $241.40 and its 200 day moving average is $225.78. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $187.52 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,915 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 29,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

