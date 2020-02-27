Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,474 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 961,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $151,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,582 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,230,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $14,690,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

MSFT stock traded down $5.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.69. The stock had a trading volume of 42,217,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,203,272. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.38. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $106.87 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

