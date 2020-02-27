Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Purchases $222,890.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00.
Shares of OVV stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
Ovintiv Company Profile
