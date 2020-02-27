Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Purchases $222,890.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Thomas G. Ricks purchased 15,500 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.38 per share, with a total value of $222,890.00.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.07. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

