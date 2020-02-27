Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Purchases C$24,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,247,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,881,087.82.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Robert Wares acquired 294,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$138,180.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Robert Wares acquired 14,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,720.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares bought 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares bought 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$13,005.00.

Shares of CVE OM opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. Osisko Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.38 and a 12 month high of C$0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $77.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

