Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OFIX. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Orthofix Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

OFIX opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $61.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $695.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 103.4% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 413,609 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 28,652.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 229,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 228,645 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 424,853 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 77,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Orthofix Medical by 1,801.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,988 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

