ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.40. 2,598,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.73. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $63.13 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $3,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

