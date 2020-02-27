Omar Ishrak Purchases 8,771 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MDT stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.