Omar Ishrak Purchases 8,771 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MDT stock opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after purchasing an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.