OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,604,000 after purchasing an additional 86,518 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3,210.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after purchasing an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 136,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 73.11%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

