Obseva (OBSV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Obseva to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:OBSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.18. 235,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. Obseva has a twelve month low of $2.37 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $140.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on OBSV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Obseva from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

