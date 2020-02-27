Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $483.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.79 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 7.78%.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.50. 232,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,824,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $596.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

