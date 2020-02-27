Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Set at $55.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities dropped their target price on Nutrien from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nutrien to and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded Nutrien from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.95.

NTR opened at $40.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Nutrien by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

