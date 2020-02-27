Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 27,099.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,271 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 1,076.5% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3,652.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 117,002 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nutanix by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,031,000 after buying an additional 68,149 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $8.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. 330,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,225. Nutanix Inc has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $51.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 293.83% and a negative net margin of 61.10%. The business had revenue of $346.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $524,951.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,276,138. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

