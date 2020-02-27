NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.59 per share, with a total value of $39,885.00. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 582.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

