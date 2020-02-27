NuShares Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, NuShares has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $1,977.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00024675 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005802 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

