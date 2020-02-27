NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Research Coverage Started at Vertical Research

Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.61.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.79%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $1,982,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.