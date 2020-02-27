Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 95 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) has been given a CHF 95 price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NOVN. Barclays set a CHF 85 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 96.25.

Novartis has a 52 week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52 week high of CHF 88.30.



