Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 105 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 105 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a CHF 86 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a CHF 89 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays set a CHF 85 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 96.25.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

