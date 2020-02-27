Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Argus cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.60.

NCLH stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

