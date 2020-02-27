Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.19-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.32-1.34 EPS.

NOMD stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,105. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $23.06.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

