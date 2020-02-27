NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $58.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $48.94 on Monday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.33.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.06). NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 446,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,077,000 after purchasing an additional 74,360 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 307.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.