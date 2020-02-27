NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

NGT stock traded down C$1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 193,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.76. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 52-week low of C$40.01 and a 52-week high of C$68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.02%.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

