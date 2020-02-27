New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of TriMas worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriMas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,141,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,979,000 after acquiring an additional 137,975 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TriMas in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of TRS stock traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 1,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,011. TriMas Corp has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.
TriMas Company Profile
TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.
