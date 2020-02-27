New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $459,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOMB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 42,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,499. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $736,465. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

