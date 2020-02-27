New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of MGE Energy worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGE Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $77.79. 11,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,551. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

