New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Federated Investors worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Federated Investors by 302.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the third quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Federated Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FII. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

FII stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.87. 671,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. Federated Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

