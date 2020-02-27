New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,400 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in News by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in News by 30.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in News by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in News by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NWS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,914. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.45. News Corp has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.36.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

