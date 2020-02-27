New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 9,669.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 640,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.53. 61,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day moving average is $103.40. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

