New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,699 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,363,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,152,000 after buying an additional 1,492,971 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 974,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after purchasing an additional 688,487 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,178,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,240 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,490,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelphi Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 1,039,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 94,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,857. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $77.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.