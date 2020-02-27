New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 33,500 Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aircastle were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aircastle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AYR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aircastle in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

AYR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 40,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,611. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.52. Aircastle Limited has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $243.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.37 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts predict that Aircastle Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

Aircastle Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.