New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,159 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NSIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.05. 2,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

