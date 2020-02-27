New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,950 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 23.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 77.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

PCRX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,186. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.04 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,339.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.